Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 284,836 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.89% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,183 shares of company stock worth $3,923,854 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTRX opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

