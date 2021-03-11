Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Vertex worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.