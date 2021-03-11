Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 989,407 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CNX Resources worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

