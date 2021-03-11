Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 129,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

