Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 42,586 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Brigham Minerals worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $874.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

