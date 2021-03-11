CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,412.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $5,412.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00018091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,597,432 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

