CloakCoin Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $3,822.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018284 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,597,611 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.