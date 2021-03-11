Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $13.60. Cloudera shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 215,358 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cloudera by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

