Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

