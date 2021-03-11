CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives “Sell” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CME. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.17 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

