CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

