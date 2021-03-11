CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.86

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.52. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 83,593 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

