CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 1,299,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

