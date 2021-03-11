CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

