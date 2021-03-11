CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.86 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.