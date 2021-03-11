Coann Capital LLC Buys Shares of 176,254 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 176,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Fortis makes up 6.5% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 18,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,052. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

