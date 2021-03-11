Coann Capital LLC Invests $3.59 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. American Electric Power comprises 3.2% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

