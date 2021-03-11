Coann Capital LLC Makes New $8.59 Million Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000. Spire makes up approximately 7.8% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

