Coann Capital LLC Makes New $9.89 Million Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 8.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 119.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 357,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,054,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

