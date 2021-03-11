Coann Capital LLC Takes $9.44 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 8.5% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,768. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

