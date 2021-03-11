Coann Capital LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. American Water Works makes up about 7.0% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American Water Works by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

