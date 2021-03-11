Coann Capital LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000. Dominion Energy makes up about 9.1% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 129,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

