Coann Capital LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000. Sempra Energy accounts for 9.2% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.