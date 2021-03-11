Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 6,783 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

