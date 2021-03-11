Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Codexis worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Codexis by 4,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.