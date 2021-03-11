Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 426.1% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

