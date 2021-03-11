Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $5.13. Coffee shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 44,810 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of -509,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 89.0% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

