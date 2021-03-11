Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 14.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cognex worth $65,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

