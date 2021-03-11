Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.