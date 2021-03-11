Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Decreased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,752,645 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,699,786 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.01% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,782,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.78. 56,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

