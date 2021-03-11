Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Coherent by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

