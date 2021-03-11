Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Insider Sells $1,856,400.00 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,904. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,094,000 after acquiring an additional 223,225 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.