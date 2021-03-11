Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Insider Sells $1,856,400.00 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CHRS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,904. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.