Coin Artist Price Tops $3.22 on Major Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 105.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00005647 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $879,680.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00052499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00702046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.