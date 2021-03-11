Coinsbit Token Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $70,075.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

CNB is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

