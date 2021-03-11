Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Colfax worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Colfax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

CFX opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

