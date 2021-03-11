Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

CL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 4,842,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,275. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

