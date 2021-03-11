Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 0% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$130.87 and last traded at C$130.05. 35,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 55,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.00.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

