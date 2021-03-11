Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.87 and last traded at C$130.05. Approximately 35,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 55,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

