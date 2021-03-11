Colliers Securities Comments on INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

