CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.20. 125,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 156,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $80.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

