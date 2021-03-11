Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Commerzbank

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.