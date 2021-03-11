Color Platform Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $2,112.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,990.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.22 or 0.00954923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00327175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002416 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.