Columbia Asset Management Acquires 1,634 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 70,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.