Columbia Asset Management Acquires 2,580 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 380,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

