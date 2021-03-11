Columbia Asset Management Acquires 3,058 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,968.1% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

