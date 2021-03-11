Columbia Asset Management Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. 280,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

