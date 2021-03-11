Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. 453,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

