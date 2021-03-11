Columbia Asset Management Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 98,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,497. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.