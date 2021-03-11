Columbia Asset Management Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.48. 235,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

