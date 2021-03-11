Columbia Asset Management Has $5.06 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 982,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,262,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.